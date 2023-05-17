(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 17, 2023.)
QUANAH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials from Quanah Independent School District and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, increased law enforcement presence was put in place at schools Wednesday as a precaution after a Tuesday incident involving threats.
Hardeman County Sheriff Patrick Dean Laughery said on social media that there was a fight on the Quanah ISD band bus on Tuesday evening, during which “threats against the school were made.” The incident has remained under investigation, said officials, and the two students involved “have been suspended and are not on campus.”
“There will be a heightened law enforcement presence today as a precaution and at this time we feel the school is safe,” said Quanah ISD Superintendent Tom Johnson, “QISD administration and the Sherrif’s office continue to investigate the incident. We appreciate your understanding and concern.”
