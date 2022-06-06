QUANAH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to its organizers, the second annual Quanah Medicine Mounds Gathering will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday and run through Saturday and include a range of locations, speakers, and events.
Tickets and registration are available here, according to organizers, and the schedule for the weekend gathering included:
Friday, June 10
- 8 a.m. – Narrated bus tour of historic sites
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – At This Place History Conference at the Quanah High School Auditorium, with speakers including:
- Mark Woommavovah, Chairman of the Comanche Nation;
- Shane Lance, local author and historian;
- Bill Neeley, author of The Last Comanche Chief;
- Dustin Tahmahkera, Ph.D., great-great-grandson of Quanah Parker and professor of Native American cultural studies at the University of Oklahoma;
- Kathryn Briner, Ph.D., Director of the Comanche Nation Language Department
- 6 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Doug Stone in Concert with Brison Bursey
Saturday, June 11
- 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Benefit breakfast and art exhibit for Save Star House
- Quanah Country Club
- 2 p.m. – Quanah Parker Society Powwow with the Oklahoma City Powwow Club
- Quanah Ag Building/rodeo arena near the airport
