QUANAH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to its organizers, the second annual Quanah Medicine Mounds Gathering will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday and run through Saturday and include a range of locations, speakers, and events.

Tickets and registration are available here, according to organizers, and the schedule for the weekend gathering included:

Friday, June 10

8 a.m. – Narrated bus tour of historic sites

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. – At This Place History Conference at the Quanah High School Auditorium, with speakers including: Mark Woommavovah, Chairman of the Comanche Nation; Shane Lance, local author and historian; Bill Neeley, author of The Last Comanche Chief; Dustin Tahmahkera, Ph.D., great-great-grandson of Quanah Parker and professor of Native American cultural studies at the University of Oklahoma; Kathryn Briner, Ph.D., Director of the Comanche Nation Language Department

6 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. – Doug Stone in Concert with Brison Bursey

Saturday, June 11

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Benefit breakfast and art exhibit for Save Star House Quanah Country Club

2 p.m. – Quanah Parker Society Powwow with the Oklahoma City Powwow Club Quanah Ag Building/rodeo arena near the airport



