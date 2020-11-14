Harbor Freight Tools opens new store

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Harbor Freight Tools opened its new store in Amarillo on Saturday, November 1.

The store opened at 8 a.m. and is located at 5807 SW 45th Ave. It is the 90th Harbor Freight Tools store in Texas, and second in Amarillo.

The new store brought about 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, and will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Amarillo and all of Randall County,” said Sulema Rochel, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners, and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”