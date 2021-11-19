Happy, Texas, WT rodeo athletes among top of fall season region rankings

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two of West Texas A&M University’s (WTAMU) top rodeo athletes were among those leading the regional rankings by the end of the fall season. The university reported that two students from Happy, general studies major Sierra Sharp, and agribusiness and economics major Kallen Johnson made the top of the listings.

Sharp ranked second in breakaway in the Southwest Region standings, according to WT, and Johnson was ranked second in tie-down roping after the fall season ended on Oct. 30.

At the Texas Tech University Rodeo in Lubbock, the final event of the season, Sharp was first in breakaway average and Johnson was second in tie-down roping average. Teammates Hayden Cape, a senior agribusiness major from Earth, placed second in team roping average, and Annabelle Hampton, a junior agribusiness and economics major from Casa Grande, Ariz, placed fifth in goat tying average.

“I am really proud of our team this year. They have all put the work in, and they are seeing the results,” said Coach Raymond Hollabaugh, “Kallen is definitely a competitor for a title this year, and Sierra is one of the most aggressive breakaway ropers in the region and has excelled this semester. Our men’s and women’s teams have had a lot of success this semester and I look for a great turnout in the spring. I have a feeling we will be taking a big rig to the college finals this year.”

WTAMU described the rodeo team, which currently holds 26 members from across the country, has been a WT fixture for over 25 years, with the past vie years seeing four regional champions and four CNFR qualifiers. The team was also featured on Panhandle PBS.