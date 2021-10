CANYON, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — The Canyon Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2021 Canyon Chamber Chowdown BBQ Cookoof. The event will be presented by Happy State Bank on Friday, Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Square on 5th Avenue in Canyon.

Event organizers said tickets can be purchase online here or in person at the Canyon Chamber. You can also sign up here to be a cookoff judge.

Additionally, sponsorship opportunities can be found here, and you can register a team here.