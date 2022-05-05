AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from Happy State Bank and the Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) announced Amarillo’s citywide Lemonade Day on Saturday, May 7.

According to a HSB press release, AISD students who have successfully completed a series of entrepreneurship lessons can open their first business, a lemonade stand, on Lemonade Day.

HSB said Lemonade Day can empower AISD students through fun, proactive character building, entrepreneurship, and, experiential lessons infused with life skills.

A map of lemonade stands for these Amarillo entrepreneurs can be found online.

For more information on the city-wide Lemonade Day, visit here.