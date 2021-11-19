Crews respond to Downtown Amarillo fire in 10th Avenue, Van Buren area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department was in Downtown Amarillo Friday morning, responding to a fire that sent heavy smoke throughout the area. As of 8:30 a.m. the fire was noted as under control, though crews were expected to stay in the area throughout the day.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department described that the two-alarm fire first saw crews on-scene at around 6:15 a.m. The building was vacant, and no injuries have been reported.

Heavy smoke was visible from the MyHighPlains.com Roy McCoy Tower Camera.

While there had been no confirmation regarding the specific building caught in the early morning blaze or its cause, officials with the Amarillo Fire Department said details will be released as soon as they are available. The fire is still under investigation.

In a further note, officials described the building impacted by the fire as unstable on one side. This has left it at risk of collapse due to wind, damage from the fire, and water pressure from crews’ efforts to put out the flames.

Those in the area are advised to be cautious when driving and be aware of emergency responders.

