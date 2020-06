AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of protests are happening this weekend here on the High Plains. You can watch the protests from today in the video above.

The NAACP is holding a rally at 11 am at Bones Hooks Park. They want to remind those who are coming out to wear face masks and to practice social distancing guidelines.

A separate protest is scheduled today at 1 pm in front of the Amarillo Police Department.