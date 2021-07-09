Hansford Hospice planting “memory trees” to honor those that have passed away

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Honoring those who have passed away in a unique way.

That is the simple mission of Hansford Hospice.

It all got started when Hansford Hospice President Missie Bates was strolling around the walking trail at Blodgett Park in Spearman.

That is when the idea came to her to plant “memory trees.”

Bates said thanks to an agreement with the City of Spearman, they are going to plant 126 trees all along the Blodgett Park walking trail.

Each of those trees will contain a plaque with the names of people that have passed away.

Bates said that after she lost her father, just simply seeing and hearing his name meant everything to her and hopes it will do the same for others as well.

“Every time they pass around, they’ll see those names. Those people are remembered and really when you’ve lost someone, all you ever want to do is see their name, hear their name, just people remember that they made a difference. By having those plaques in those trees, they live on forever and their names live on forever,” said Bates.

Bates said that so far they have 50 of the 126 trees planted and plaques are currently being put together.

Bates said for those interested in honoring a late family member or friend with a memory tree, they can contact Missie at Hansford Hospice at 806-330-0016.