SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department released information on a semi-truck fire in Hansford County Monday afternoon.

According to a post the department made on its Facebook page, volunteers with the department responded to a semi-truck fire around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hwy 15 and 207. Officials said the engine crew was able to contain the fire to the “forward part of the cab,” which helped save the contents of the truck’s sleeper compartment, as well as the connected trailer.

“We would like to remind everyone that when approaching an emergency scene on or near a roadway to slow down and change lanes if possible,” the post read. “Some of the tools we use extend out from the fire truck and we may need additional room to work with these tools.”