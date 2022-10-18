SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Spearman student was among 15 other high school students across the United States to receive a Gould Professional Dealers Association (GPDA) scholarship.

Gould Water Technology, which is a Xylem brand, announced that $24,000 in total scholarship funding will be given out, with each student receiving a $1,500 scholarship. Officials with Xylem added that recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism, and leadership skills.

“We are proud and honored to award this scholarship to 16 students every year in support of

their higher education goals,” said Jen Manswell, demand generation manager at Residential &

Agriculture, Xylem, Inc. “GPDA continues to provide value to its members, including supporting

their students’ future success and professional development.”

Xylem released the full list of recipients:

Jacob Crawford, Phoenix, Arizona– Empire Pump

Reese Ensing, McBain, Michigan – Pearson Drilling Co.

Jaidyn Kreke, Bartelso, Illinois – Kohnen Concrete Products

Meagan Frazer, Bloomer, Wisconsin – Frazer Excavating

Jenna Cole, Hannibal, New York – Lakeshore Supply

Thomas Chouinard, Saint-Pascal, Quebec – Plomberie Chouinard KRT Inc.

Caroline Martin, Dudley, Georgia – Sam Martin Well Drilling Inc.

Camryn Schooley, Westminster, Maryland – Legacy Septic

Molly Larson, Allenspark, Colorado – John’s Well Service

Conner Holton, Spearman, Texas – H&H Water Well Service Inc.

Abby Hulinsky, Arcadia, Nebraska – Greenland Well Service Inc.

Iliana Armenta, Austin, Texas – Texan Sprinkler Systems

Jacob Gasparini, Brewster, New York – Lumar Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Keniston Mullis, Monroe, North Carolina – D.L. Mullis Well Drilling

Sharlyse Henshaw, Worthington, Massachusetts – Henshaw Well Drilling

Ella Willis, Snowflake, Arizona – Willis Drilling & Pump

Xylem detailed that GPDA provides independent dealers with technical and product training along with marketing support and has awarded more than $372,000 in scholarships to recipients that are family members of GPDA members.

To learn more about the GPDA scholarship visit the Xylem Inc. website.