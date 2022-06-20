SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Spearman Volunteer Fire Department released details on a weekend grass fire near Highway 15.

According to the department, volunteers responded Sunday night to a grass fire that was reported on Highway 15. Volunteers were able to quickly contain the fire to a small area, and prevent its spread to a nearby haystack.

The department took the opportunity to remind rural community members to check their outside electrical and gas utilities often if they have cattle or heavy equipment that may come into contact with those utilities.

“You never know when that moo-cow or John Deere may have damaged or disabled protective devices or connections.” noted the department.

If a utility is electrical in nature and “something doesn’t look right,” the department suggested that community members call North Plains Electric Cooperative at 806-435-5482 or Xcel Energy at 800-895-1999, or their electrician.

The department also reminded the community that it not only serves the City of Spearman, but Hansford County as well. Also, those interested in becoming members of the department were asked to stop by the firehouse on any Thursday evening at 7 p.m. or send the department a message over social media.