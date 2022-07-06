SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Spearman Volunteer Fire Department took to social media to remind community members about fireworks safety, in the wake of a Tuesday grassfire.

According to the department, crews were called to the west side of Spearman on Tuesday afternoon on a reported grassfire. With the combined efforts of the department, the Spearman Police Department, and Gruver Fire Department, officials said that no firefighters were injured and only old fence posts and railroad ties were destroyed in the course of the blaze.

“Unfortunately it appears that the fire was caused by fireworks but has not been fully determined at this time,” said the department, “We would like to remind everyone again to use care and maintain proper supervision of youth and each other in the use of them – and where they are being used.”

The Spearman firefighters thanked the Spearman police and Gruver Fire Department for assisting with the fire, and continued to advise community members to exercise caution when using fireworks.