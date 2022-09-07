HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Hansford County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for a wanted suspect after embarking on a multiple county chase Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, information on a wanted person from Ochiltree County, later identified as 25-year-old Chanz Garcia, was given to the Spearman Police Department and deputies from the Hansford County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Spearman Police located Garcia’s vehicle and were able to stop the vehicle. According to the release, Garcia allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and ran from officers in the vehicle, going southbound on FM 760 into Hutchinson County.

Officials said in the release that Garcia’s vehicle then drove into a maize field and sustained “extensive damage.” Garcia then allegedly fled from the vehicle on foot. Air units, including a drone and a helicopter, were requested as part of the investigation into the chase. However, “due to the elapsed time of the chase ending until the air units arrived,” officials said Garcia had “ample time to have escaped the area.

Officials said that the search was called off around 12 a.m., Wednesday, and Garcia has not yet been located. Individuals are asked if they know of Garcia’s whereabouts to call the Hansford County Sheriff’s Office at 806-659-4140.