GRUVER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Gruver girl’s basketball team is just two games away from reclaiming the UIL Class 2A state championship title.

The Lady Hounds (29-5) will face the Hearne Eagles (33-8) in the 2A state semifinal at 10 a.m. on Friday in San Antonio, Texas.

At the start of the season, Gruver was tasked with creating a new identity for themselves after losing key players from last year’s state championship squad.

The best way to describe their new identity is gritty according to Head Coach Trent Lankford.

“It’s not always pretty, I wish we could win games a little prettier than what we do sometimes but it’s just its grittiness, its toughness said, Lankford.

The Lady Hounds punched their ticket to the state tournament after defeating the Panhandle Ettes in the Region 1 Class 2A Championship 38-36.

Gruver rallied in the final thirty seconds to tie it up, and senior guard Brenna Butler attempted a three-pointer that misses hitting the rim. Luckily for the Lady Hounds senior Allie Sparks was in the right place at the right time, rebounding and scoring the final bucket to secure the win.

“We’ve had different girls step up at different times and it’s not like they score 20 or 30 points, said Lankford. “They just do their role and they do it very well.”

Gruver has looked forward to the tournament all season and Coach Lankford has emphasized the importance of not being afraid of the moment.

“We can’t fear anything that happens,” explained Lankford. “Whether it’s good or bad, we just have to be fundamental.”

The team has also believed in their talents and trusted each other along the way.

“It’s been our goal all along, but we just took it one game at a time and our coach did a really good job of keeping our culture,” said senior center Allie Sparks. “Just telling us to believe and we’re here we did it.”

Senior Brenna Butler has been a part of Gruver’s last two state championship teams and committed to Oklahoma State to continue her academic and athletic career. Now all that’s left is to win a state championship with the girls she started with.

“The group of seniors we have, we’re all very close, we played together forever we just kept pulling people,” said Butler. “Let’s go, let’s go get on this boat and now we’re here we do believe. We got it done.”

With 12 consecutive wins, an impressive season record thus far, and the experience to back it up, the Gruver Lady Hounds are ready for the big stage.

“I’ve got great kids that do the right things, and they play the right way, stated Lankford. “I think our kids just understand what it takes to win.”