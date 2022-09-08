SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One week after a junior varsity football game where one of the Dalhart players lost consciousness and later died, his team is taking the field once again, and playing the game in his honor.

Since Yahir Cancino’s death Friday evening, support has poured in from the High Plains and beyond for the Dalhart community. That support continued at the JV team’s game at Spearman High School.

The Dalhart Independent School District canceled its extracurricular activities last weekend after Cancino passed away, but with the players and coaches back in action, Thursday, many people who would typically cheer for the home team, showed their support of the players, coaches, and larger Dalhart community. Many people getting shirts emblazoned with the #22–Cancino’s number, which also said Pray for Dalhart.

The Wolves said that support is what has enabled them to take the field, again.

JV Football coach Anthony Catherall said, “The community support and the support of our student body for the kids over there and the coaches over there and the support for the family has been overwhelming. Obviously in the face of a tragedy our community stepped up and has done amazing things. It’s been good for the kids it’s been healing for our team I know our guys are excited tonight to play for Yahir.”

Players Cole Kelso and Colton Carnesecca said there is a definite void in the team caused by Cancino’s death, but they also say they miss their friend.

“It’s been rough, personally. We were we were both pretty close to Yahir. I mean, he was always there, he was loud, he was kind of the class clown. It’s just it’s been tough missing him. He’s always there to put a smile on your face. We we miss him,” Kelso said.

Carnesecca agreed, “He played a big role on our team. It’s been kind of hard to recover without him. But all of us coming together and all this support from the community and other towns around us has helped a lot.”

Coaches said as far as the rest of the season, they will take it day by day, game by game, and play by play.

They say their grief comes in waves, but they will be playing every game with Yahir in their hearts, and with gratitude to the communities who are supporting them through this tragedy.

Dalhart lost the game to Spearman 32-28 but scored more than 20 points in the second half.