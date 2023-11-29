SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Spearman is helping community members in need this holiday season with its Utility Bill Angel Tree at City Hall which will give the public an opportunity to anonymously pay a portion, or the full amount, of customers’ December utility bill.

According to officials, angel ornaments will be placed on the tree at City Hall in Spearman, located at 30 Southwest Ct., for the entire month of December.

Participants, said officials, can select an angel ornament from the tree in the lobby and then proceed to a Utility Clerk where they can choose to pay a portion or the full December utility bill for a fellow customer. The angel will be placed back on the tree if someone chooses to pay a portion of the bill.

Officials reminded the community that all payments are anonymous for both the customer receiving the assistance and the person who chooses to assist with the payment. Only the utility bill balance will be shared if necessary while account information will never be shared, officials added.

“We understand that this time of year can be very difficult financially for many in the community,

especially in today’s world,” a release from the city read. “It is well known how giving the Spearman Community is, and we are excited to have this project come together to offer another way to help members of our community.”

