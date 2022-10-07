SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department released information regarding an early Friday fire where firefighters saved a person inside a home.

According to a post made to the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials were alerted to a fire around 2 a.m. Friday where they found that a person was trapped inside. When the Hansford County Sheriff’s deputy and the fire chief arrived at the scene, a small fire was discovered.

The two individuals entered the home and were able to get the person inside of the home outside and away from the smoke. According to the post, the fire was then contained to the “point of origin and burned itself out preventing any additional property damage.”

Officials also said in the post that several animals were located by firefighters and placed into safe care.

“We would like to thank Hansford County Sheriff, Sheriff’s Dispatchers, Spearman Police and Hansford County Hospital EMS for their prompt response and help to have a positive outcome this morning,” the post read.