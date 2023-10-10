SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person was killed in a wreck Monday morning in Hansford County.

According to Texas DPS, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was going south on FM 3214 going down a moderate hill at an unsafe speed through a series of curves before losing control, rolling onto its side and sliding into the back of an unoccupied vehicle.

DPS said the truck driver, Luis Companioni-Borges, 55, of Guymon, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hansford County Justice of the Peace Dee Mayfield.

The crash was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.