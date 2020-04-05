Hansford County confirms first positive COVID-19 case

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hansford County has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

On Sunday, April 5, Hansford County Hospital District posted to their Facebook page saying they had received notification of the first positive COVID-19 case in their county.

HCHD is asking residents of the county to follow the Stay at Home Order the county has issued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: