SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Hansford County has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
On Sunday, April 5, Hansford County Hospital District posted to their Facebook page saying they had received notification of the first positive COVID-19 case in their county.
HCHD is asking residents of the county to follow the Stay at Home Order the county has issued.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Donley County confirms two more COVID-19 cases
- Deaf Smith County confirms two new COVID-19 cases
- Amarillo PHD reports first COVID-19 death, 2 new cases in Randall County
- Hansford County confirms first positive COVID-19 case
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing science to you