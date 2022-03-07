LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the US, announced its 2022-2023 Season for Buddy Holly Hall on Monday.

The number of Broadway show performances has increased from two to three due to popular demand, according to the announcement, and will include the following touring productions:

Hairspray Oct. 10 – 12, 2022

Fiddler on the Roof Jan. 30 – Feb 1, 2023

Dear Evan Hansen April 4 – 9, 2023

Tootsie June 5-7, 2023

Hamilton July 19-30, 2023



“We are truly delighted with the caliber of shows programmed for the 2022-2023 season. We strive to provide world-class entertainment and family shows that will inspire audiences,” said Amy Hamm in the announcement, Executive Director of The American Theatre Guild, “It’s important that we further our mission in the Lubbock community and support the performing arts with quality shows as well as increased efforts in educational programs and partnerships through our Staging the Future initiative.”

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 Broadway Series start at $199, according to the announcement, and can be purchased here.