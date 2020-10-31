Halloween fun on Historic Route 66

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Historic Route 66 is kicking off Halloween festivities early on October 31 with an open street outdoor Renaissance Faire, as well as other events throughout the day.

On October 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Renaissance Faire royal visitors will be on Route 66 (Sixth Ave. between Georgia and Western Streets) to welcome guests and shoppers.

There will be places to shop, and eat, as well as games more for those there to participate in.

There will be a photo costume contest at Texas Ivy Antiques, outdoor vendors, and food trucks, and if that’s still not enough, there will also be live music.

Then, around 7 to 9 p.m., Generation Next Church (3503 SW Sixth) hosts its annual Trunk or Treat in its parking lot with cars and participants from the Route 66 Saturday Night Cruise. The cruise has been a weekly highlight of Sixth this entire summer. The event will adhere to the best public health practices to keep everyone safe.

It should be noted this is an open street event so it is free, and no alcohol is allowed on the street.

