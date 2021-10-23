Halloween event to show ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Memorial Park

Local News

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

via Amarillo Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Parks and Recreation said it will have a Halloween family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.

“Hocus Pocus in the Park” will have games and activities, treats and prizes, local food trucks, a candy drop starting at 7 p.m., and a showing of Hocus Pocus during sunset with popcorn provided by the Texas Goody’s Popcorn & Treats.

Those attending are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and bring chairs and blankets for movie time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss