Halloween event to show ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Memorial Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Parks and Recreation said it will have a Halloween family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.

“Hocus Pocus in the Park” will have games and activities, treats and prizes, local food trucks, a candy drop starting at 7 p.m., and a showing of Hocus Pocus during sunset with popcorn provided by the Texas Goody’s Popcorn & Treats.

Those attending are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and bring chairs and blankets for movie time.