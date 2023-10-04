AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Amarillo community welcomes autumn and prepares for Halloween, officials and organizations have planned a range of family events aimed at providing safe spaces to collect treats and spread seasonally-spooky cheer.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of Halloween festivities and Trunk-or-Treat events planned around the Amarillo area, as well as tips from experts for a safe holiday.

Amarillo Boo at the Zoo

The City of Amarillo announced it will host the “Boo at the Zoo” event at the Amarillo Zoo on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m., with admissions stopping at 8:30 p.m. on both days.

The event tickets will cost $6 per person, according to the city, with presale tickets available here. The “Boo at the Zoo” will feature treats, craft stations, carnival-style games, food trucks and animal enrichment events.

“Boo at the Zoo is a family-friendly event for all ages,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard, “Here at the Amarillo Zoo, we look forward to Boo at the Zoo every year. It is really a fun time for all our zoo visitors, staff and even the animals who call the zoo home.”

Trunk-or-Treat events

On Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m., Canyon Main Street will host its Halloween Spooktacular on the Square, with a trunk-or-treat setup and participating businesses handing out candy from storefronts.

On Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m., Contagion Athletics will host its Trunk-or-Treat event around its location at 8210 W Amarillo Blvd. The event is expected to include a haunted house, a hot dog eating contest, games, candy, and more.

On Oct. 29, The Church at Quail Creek will host its fall festival and trunk-or-treat event alongside a car show from 2-6 p.m. While the car show will have a $20 entry fee per car, the rest of the event will be free and include other games and food trucks.

On Oct. 31, the ER on Soncy will host a Trunk-or-Treat event in the United parking lot beginning at 6 p.m. featuring what organizers say will be “tons of candy” as well as the safe environment.

Tips for a safe and spooky Halloween

SafeKids.org published a resource guide for Halloween safety, including pedestrian habits, driving habits, and costume tips.

Safe walking tips included:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Children should make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Walking should always be done on sidewalks or paths, or while facing traffic and as far to the left as possible.

Walkers should watch for cars that are turning or backing up, and children should never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Kids mature enough to be without supervision (over 12) should stick to familiar, well-lit areas and trick-or-treat in groups.

Safe costume tips included:

Costumes and bags should be decorated with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, using light colors.

Face paint and makeup can be safer than masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Children carrying glow sticks and flashlights can often see better, and be better seen by drivers.

Costumes should be the right size in order to help prevent trips and falls.

Safe driving tips included:

Slowing down and being especially alert in residential neighborhoods.

Drivers should take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.

Drivers should enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Drivers should get rid of distractions like phones in order to concentrate on their surroundings.

Drivers who turn their headlights on earlier in the day may be able to spot children from greater distances.

Drivers should be especially alert during popular trick-or-treating hours, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.