AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Amarillo community prepares to celebrate Halloween, officials and organizations have planned a range of family events aimed at providing safe ways to spread treats and spooky cheer.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of area Trunk or Treat events and other festivities planned around the community, as well as expert-provided tips for a safe Halloween.

Trunk or Treat events

AOMS Pediatric & Children’s Dentistry announced that it would host a Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 5051 S. Soncy Rd. The date was changed from Oct. 24 due to the weather forecast, according to a social media announcement.

Skywest Assisted Living announced it would host a Trick or Treat event for all ages on Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Arlo Real Estate Group announced a Trunk or Treat event for Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., located at 3955 S. Soncy.

Lawyers Title announced a Trunk or Treat and giveaway event for Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7:70 p.m.

Thomason Scott and partners announced a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Orangetheory Fitness announced a Trunk or Treat and open house event for Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 4280 S. Soncy.

Amarillo Auto Group announced its first Trunk or Treat event to be held on Oct. 29 from 12 to 4 p.m., at 4805 S Washington St.

Polk Street United Methodist Church announced it will hold a Trunk or Treat at its parking lot at 1401 S. Polk St. on Halloween, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A range of local sponsors and the Texas Panhandle 100 Club announced an “Emergency Trucks and Treats” Trunk or Treat event for Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lot 6.

Shi Lee’s BBQ’s 7th annual Halloween Trunk or Treat and winter gear giveaway was announced for Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. at Bones Hooks Park.

Contagion Athletics announced it will host a Trunk “R” Treat event on Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Five Points Nursing and Rehabilitation announced it would host a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., at 1625 Point West Parkway.

The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group is expected to host a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the 3001 Bell St. South Parking Lot.

The First Family Church announced it will host a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Local businesses with Western Business Park announced a Trunk or Treat event set for Halloween from 3 to 5 p.m., at 4140 Business Park Dr.

South Georgia Baptist Church announced its Trunk or Treat event will be held on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m.

Other Halloween activities

The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health and the Parks and Recreation Department announced a pumpkin carving and cooking event for Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, Bank of America, and English Rose Boutique announced a fall fashion show to be held at the Amarillo Wesley Community Center Gym on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

The Ruffled Cup announced that it would host the first of a to-be-annual Halloween event on Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Footloose Amarillo announced a Social Dance and Costume Party for Oct. 29 from 8 to 10:30 p.m., with a free dance lesson from 7 to 8 p.m., at Tripp’s Harley Davidson.

Sonic announced that it will put on a “Science isn’t scary!”-themed Monster Bash on Oct. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The Arena of Life Church announced that it will host a fall festival on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tips for a safe and spooky Halloween

SafeKids.org published a resource guide for Halloween safety, including pedestrian habits, driving habits, and costume tips.

Safe walking tips included:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Children should make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Walking should always be done on sidewalks or paths, or while facing traffic and as far to the left as possible.

Walkers should watch for cars that are turning or backing up, and children should never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Kids mature enough to be without supervision (over 12) should stick to familiar, well-lit areas and trick-or-treat in groups.

Safe costume tips included:

Costumes and bags should be decorated with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, using light colors.

Face paint and makeup can be safer than masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Children carrying glow sticks and flashlights can often see better, and be better seen by drivers.

Costumes should be the right size in order to help prevent trips and falls.

Safe driving tips included:

Slowing down and being especially alert in residential neighborhoods.

Drivers should take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.

Drivers should enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Drivers should get rid of distractions like phones in order to concentrate on their surroundings.

Drivers who turn their headlights on earlier in the day may be able to spot children from greater distances.

Drivers should be especially alert during popular trick-or-treating hours, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

