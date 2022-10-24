AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Amarillo community prepares to celebrate Halloween, officials and organizations have planned a range of family events aimed at providing safe ways to spread treats and spooky cheer.
MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of area Trunk or Treat events and other festivities planned around the community, as well as expert-provided tips for a safe Halloween.
Trunk or Treat events
AOMS Pediatric & Children’s Dentistry announced that it would host a Trunk or Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 5051 S. Soncy Rd. The date was changed from Oct. 24 due to the weather forecast, according to a social media announcement.
Skywest Assisted Living announced it would host a Trick or Treat event for all ages on Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Arlo Real Estate Group announced a Trunk or Treat event for Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., located at 3955 S. Soncy.
Lawyers Title announced a Trunk or Treat and giveaway event for Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7:70 p.m.
Thomason Scott and partners announced a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Orangetheory Fitness announced a Trunk or Treat and open house event for Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 4280 S. Soncy.
Amarillo Auto Group announced its first Trunk or Treat event to be held on Oct. 29 from 12 to 4 p.m., at 4805 S Washington St.
Polk Street United Methodist Church announced it will hold a Trunk or Treat at its parking lot at 1401 S. Polk St. on Halloween, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A range of local sponsors and the Texas Panhandle 100 Club announced an “Emergency Trucks and Treats” Trunk or Treat event for Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lot 6.
Shi Lee’s BBQ’s 7th annual Halloween Trunk or Treat and winter gear giveaway was announced for Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. at Bones Hooks Park.
Contagion Athletics announced it will host a Trunk “R” Treat event on Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Five Points Nursing and Rehabilitation announced it would host a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., at 1625 Point West Parkway.
The Amarillo Area Transgender Advocacy Group is expected to host a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the 3001 Bell St. South Parking Lot.
The First Family Church announced it will host a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Local businesses with Western Business Park announced a Trunk or Treat event set for Halloween from 3 to 5 p.m., at 4140 Business Park Dr.
South Georgia Baptist Church announced its Trunk or Treat event will be held on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m.
Other Halloween activities
The City of Amarillo Department of Public Health and the Parks and Recreation Department announced a pumpkin carving and cooking event for Oct. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.
United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, Bank of America, and English Rose Boutique announced a fall fashion show to be held at the Amarillo Wesley Community Center Gym on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
The Ruffled Cup announced that it would host the first of a to-be-annual Halloween event on Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Footloose Amarillo announced a Social Dance and Costume Party for Oct. 29 from 8 to 10:30 p.m., with a free dance lesson from 7 to 8 p.m., at Tripp’s Harley Davidson.
Sonic announced that it will put on a “Science isn’t scary!”-themed Monster Bash on Oct. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m.
The Arena of Life Church announced that it will host a fall festival on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tips for a safe and spooky Halloween
SafeKids.org published a resource guide for Halloween safety, including pedestrian habits, driving habits, and costume tips.
Safe walking tips included:
- Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.
- Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
- Children should make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
- Walking should always be done on sidewalks or paths, or while facing traffic and as far to the left as possible.
- Walkers should watch for cars that are turning or backing up, and children should never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
- Kids mature enough to be without supervision (over 12) should stick to familiar, well-lit areas and trick-or-treat in groups.
Safe costume tips included:
- Costumes and bags should be decorated with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, using light colors.
- Face paint and makeup can be safer than masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
- Children carrying glow sticks and flashlights can often see better, and be better seen by drivers.
- Costumes should be the right size in order to help prevent trips and falls.
Safe driving tips included:
- Slowing down and being especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
- Drivers should take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.
- Drivers should enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
- Drivers should get rid of distractions like phones in order to concentrate on their surroundings.
- Drivers who turn their headlights on earlier in the day may be able to spot children from greater distances.
- Drivers should be especially alert during popular trick-or-treating hours, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
