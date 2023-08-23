AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), WWE confirmed that Hall of Famer Terry Funk has died at the age of 79.

Funk and his family relocated to Amarillo in the 40’s. His wrestling debut was in 1965 against Sputnik Monroe.

The Funk Brothers, Terry Funk, and Dory Funk Jr. won numerous tag team championships.