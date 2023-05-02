MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a homicide investigation after the Saturday death of a Childress resident.
Memphis police requested the assistance of the Rangers on Saturday, according to DPS, for the investigation into the homicide of 52-year-old Cassandra Downey of Childress.
The department reported that the Rangers have a suspect in custody and no further details of the investigation are available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, the department noted.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
