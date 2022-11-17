LUBBOCK, Texas — Gary Darnell, inmate who escaped this morning from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody at approximately 9:50 a.m. this morning without incident. He was located at the Bayer Crop Center near New Deal.

Bayer made a statement saying 40 Bayer team members were on site working and went on lockdown until police apprehended Darnell.

“We appreciate the rapid response of law enforcement, and are grateful the situation has come to a peaceful conclusion,” Bayer said.

New Deal ISD canceled school on Thursday due to an “emergency situation” near Interstate 27, a social media post indicated. New Deal ISD initially said they would delay classes, but that changed for the protection of students.

DPS said a Hall County escaped inmate was in the area and that the call began with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office approximately around 3:45 a.m.

Images of Gary Darnell from TDCJ (left) and Texas DPS (right)

DPS said its troopers and aircraft were assisting LCSO crews in the search. The Lubbock Police Department was also called to assist but was not able to provide more information at the time.

Previous images of Darnell from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and DPS showed him as clean-shaven. However, DPS said Darnell currently has a mustache.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office: