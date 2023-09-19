MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Memphis man was sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison following two contested hearings for two cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child Monday, according to a news release from the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, Luke Inman.

According to the news release, Vera was arrested on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child on July 8, 2022. Vera was indicted on the charges by the Hall County Grand Jury on August 17, 2022.

The news release states that Jacob Aaron Vera was involved in two contested hearings, one for the “first-degree felony offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child” and another “for a second case of aggravated sexual assault of a child.” Vera was sentenced to 40 years in each case for a total of 80 years.

The DA’s office said Judge Stuart Messer, who presided over the case, ordered that the two separate sentences will run consecutively.

Due to the nature of the offense, Vera will need to serve 50% of each sentence to be eligible for parole.