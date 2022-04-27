TURKEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 50th Annual Bob Wills Day celebration will be a three-night affair starting Thursday, April 28 ending on Saturday, April 30 said officials of the Bob Willis Organization (BWO).

Event organizers from BWO said everyone is welcome, and there will be a different dance each night held at the Bob Wills Center. For every dance, guests will be given a new stapled ticket at the door of that night’s dance.

Thursday, April 28

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will be $30.

Asleep at the Wheel at 7:30 p.m.

Billy Mata & the Texas Tradition at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets will be $30.

Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts at 5:30 p.m.

Jake Hooker and the Outsiders at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and tickets will be $30.

The South Plains College Western Swing Band 6 p.m.

Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys at 9 p.m.

Arts and crafts vendors will be on display in front of the Old School and inside classrooms. Food vendors & concessions will also be available in the Bob Wills Museum from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

For more information on the 50th annual Bob Willis celebration, visit here.