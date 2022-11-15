HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning four miles east of Memphis.

According to DPS, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was disabled in the westbound lane flashing its hazard lights due to an earlier crash with a deer. A second vehicle, a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving on the westbound lane when it swerved to the right to avoid a crash with the stopped vehicle and hit the side of the Toyota.

DPS said a passenger was trying to exit the vehicle but was not able to fully leave before the Dodge hit the right side of the Toyota. One of the passengers was hit by the Dodge as they tried to make a run for a ditch to avoid the wreck.

Officials said one person, Terra Kavla, 25, of Pasadena died on the scene due to her injuries, a second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.