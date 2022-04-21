Hall County

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
85°
Amarillo
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Texas News
New Mexico
Regional News
World News
Coronavirus Coverage
Border Report
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Texas Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Automotive News
Top Stories
3 Rogers LEAD WT students recognized by peers
Top Stories
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden Administration over …
Woman trying to get phone falls into outdoor toilet
Xcel Energy offers tips on planting trees for Earth …
Movie halted amid allegations of inappropriate behavior
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
MLB
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
Masters Report
Top Stories
Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional …
Top Stories
Simmons hopeful of Nets debut, perhaps in Game 4 …
Middleton hopes to return in 2 weeks from sprained …
Wright cites lost ‘edge’ in surprise Villanova retirement
Charlotte Hornets fire coach James Borrego after …
Studio 4
What’s Happening
On the Show
Adopt a Pet
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
Thirsty Thursdays
Top Stories
Rich and Dana Make Cocktails with Belvedere Organic …
Video
Top Stories
Amarillo Symphony Presents: Elgar’s Enigma Variations
Video
Celebrities Arriving in Amarillo for Yellow City …
Video
Pet of the Week-Renada
Video
Playwright & Stage Director King Hill Speaks About …
Video
Find It Fast
Amarillo Events Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Today in Amarillo
Heart of the High Plains
Politics Today
Missing on the High Plains
Good News
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Keeping It Clean
Press Releases
Contests
Mother’s Day Scavenger Hunt
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
About Us
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
FCC Applications
About BestReviews
Jobs
Let’s Get to Work, Texas
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hall County
1 dead after rollover crash west of Memphis
Top Hall County Headlines
Video Forecast
Severe weather this evening and high winds
Close
You have been added to Today on the High Plains Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today on the High Plains
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Fisherman in Texas finds stolen truck in lake
Green Corn, Sturgeon, Grain: Why tonight’s full moon …
Saturday night’s sky to feature full “Snow” moon
Full Pink Moon to rise ahead of Easter
Myriad Botanical Gardens launches ‘Corpse Flower’ …