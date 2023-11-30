AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching was back on Today in Amarillo on Thursday morning to demonstrate band exercises that will target specific muscles and went on to provide tips on ways to navigate a holiday feast ahead of Christmas.

During the workout segment, Sparks showed viewers Curtis presses and tempo squats to target the bicep and thigh muscles. These exercises, according to Sparks, will help balance strength levels throughout the entire body.

In addition, Sparks went on to provide helpful tips to both enjoy those holiday meals and keep the body and gut well-balanced to relax with family during the day.

Sparks suggested that eaters grab one big plate for lunch and one big plate for dinner and fill it with all those traditional dish items that families love to have at holiday meals. Sparks also noted that it’s still important to still have breakfast even though the large feast is looming.

Find more helpful nutritional tips from Sparks on her website.