HackberryFire in Potter County est. 100 acres; 0% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) is responding to a request for assistance on a fire in Potter County.

According to TFS at 7:48 P.M., the #HackberryFire is estimated to be 100 acres and 0% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Potter County on the #HackberryFire. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres and 0% contained. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 26, 2020

