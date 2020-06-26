HackberryFire in Potter County est. 100 acres; 0% contained

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS) is responding to a request for assistance on a fire in Potter County.
According to TFS at 7:48 P.M., the #HackberryFire is estimated to be 100 acres and 0% contained.
