AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is accepting homeowner applications and is holding classes for those interested.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Director of Operations Sarah Curtis shared that there is a misconception that they give away free homes and the truth is individuals in the program earn their homes.

“We really want to make sure when everyone applies for the program, that they understand that they would be purchasing a home with us and that it’s a 0% interest mortgage, and that there is work that goes into our program,” said Curtis.

The homeowner application classes will take place on the following dates and times.

9/12-4:30 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity, 2700 S. Wilson

9/13-10 a.m. at Hillside Christian Church, 3508 NE 24th

9/18-9 a.m. at Habitat for Humanity, 2700 S. Wilson

9/21-12:30 p.m. at The Place, 3107 Plains Blvd Space 500

If accepted into the program individuals must complete 30 financial literacy classes and 500 hours of sweat equity.

“We want our families when they are going through this program to have success at the end of the road,” said Curtis. “We don’t want them to be thrown into purchasing a home not knowing how to maintain that home, save up for repairs, how insurance works, how their property taxes work, and we cover a huge array of information, when they purchase a home with us, we want them to be prepared to have success for their family know how to be good neighbors and things like that.”

Curtis adds that sweat equity hours can be earned in a variety of ways.

“Families can get sweat equity hours, when they attend the financial literacy courses, they can go out on our job site and help build the home of their neighbors their own home, work alongside our volunteers and get to know them,” explained Curtis. “We have a Restore that people go and volunteer at, and kids can help contribute to the sweat equity total in their home by getting good grades.”