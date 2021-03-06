Habitat family receives keys to new home at Amarillo Habitat for Humanity celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo family became homeowners just before noon today as they celebrated receiving the keys to their new Habitat home.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity in partnership with Amarillo Community handed the keys to Maria Duron and her three daughters in a celebration dubbed “Maria’s House Blessing Parade”, Amarillo Habitat officials said.

According to the Amarillo Habitat website, Maria is thankful for the “big and wonderful opportunity”, and says her “dream came true. We are going to have a three bedroom, two bath house and it will finally be our home”.

Maria’s home will be Amarillo Habitat’s 115th home and the last in the Glenwood Park neighborhood, the Habitat website stated.

