AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although sunny October afternoons have generally offered warm weather to those in the Amarillo area, frosty overnight and early morning hours have been chilly reminders of the autumn season and the approaching winter, particularly for community members without shelter; and a local organization is collecting supplies for those left out in the cold.

According to officials with the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, a daytime shelter and resource center for unhoused people in the Amarillo area, some community members have already been working to stay safe from the cold mid-October nights by sheltering in tents, and others have had no choice but to sleep on sidewalks without proper gear due to the weather.

The GSRC organizers said that the center is seeking donations of coats, cold-weather overalls, gloves, hoodies, and blankets.

Those who would like to donate supplies were asked to bring requested items to be dropped off at the GSRC, located at 200 S. Tyler St. and open Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Every day we have to say ‘I’m sorry, we don’t have any’, when our people ask for a coat or blanket,” said the GSRC in a Wednesday update, “It’s cold, especially overnight.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the GSRC stands as a major community center for referrals, housing assistance, transportation assistance, legal aid, and other free resources. The organization noted that its Community Day Room also averages more than 120 clients per day, including families and children.

Further information on the GSRC and its programs, resources and services can be found on the organization’s website. The GSRC’s Community Day Room, as noted on the website, can be accessed Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays-Sundays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.