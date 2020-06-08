Guyon Saunders Resource Center looking to move

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guyon Saunders Resource Center will soon be moving.

The board approached Potter County commissioners about purchasing land near southwest Fifth and Parker.

The board wants the two acres of land to refocus and add new programs to help the homeless population. The new facility could have things like a courtyard, fences, and a place for pets, and board members say the decision was all about finding the right size building.

Kevin Starbuck, a Guyon Saunders Resource Center board member said, “Our turn facility was never designed to be a day/resource center; it was originally conceived as a partnership with a number of agencies providing core services to the homeless population.”

Next, the board will try and sell its current building. Starbuck said they want to help the homeless go from a crisis situation to a path of stability.

