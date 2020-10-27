Guyon Saunders Resource Center in need of help

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over the past few days, the Guyon Saunders Resource Center has seen an increase in the homeless community using the center to stay warm.
Evelyn Conner, volunteer coordinator at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, said they average about 80 people a day, but as of right now they are averaging over 120 people a day due to other organizations being closed.
Conner said they are in need of many things at Guyon Saunders like oatmeal, ramen, and coffee.
She also said they are in need of coats and gloves that they can hand out to people who come to Guyon Saunders.
You can find the Resource Center’s Amazon wish-list of things they need by clicking the following link.
