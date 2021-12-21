Guyon Saunders Resource Center hands out essential items for the winter season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Joe Street Family and the Oeschger Family Foundation have joined together to provide essential items for the winter season to the clients of Guyon Saunders Resource Center. Coats, thermal underwear, and backpacks filled with include gloves, hats, and other items were handed out at the center Tuesday.

Joe Street, owner of Street Toyota said the center has been doing this event for 15 years and said they had close to 200 coats and backpacks they were going to be handing out this season.

Street said providing the basics of food, clothing, and shelter is important as a community to those that are in need.

“We just want to help the people that just need the help and it’s a great time to do this with Christmas and just support those people,” said Street.

Interim executive director at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Cari Good said the center couldn’t do what they do without the support of the community.

“It’s a great collaborative effort of many people that continue to serve and do what we do on a daily basis,” said Good.

She added that these are not just Christmas items, but essential items for the homeless population to help them as it gets colder.

“I don’t know how many of us have really been out in the cold very long, but it is extremely cold at night, even though we have seen some warm days right now if you look at the temperatures, we were down in the teens, below freezing, so these are essentials to help people survive the cold,” said Good.

Good said it is heartwarming to provide these services to the homeless community of Amarillo.

All the items were not handed out this afternoon, but Street said they will remain at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center for them to be handed out to those who need them.

Good added the center is always needing items of daily everyday use.

“Snack items, bottled water. we are always needing bottled water. hygiene items, soap, shampoo, laundry, deodorant. those are a kind of things we need on a daily basis,” said Good.

She said people can also make monetary donations to the center.