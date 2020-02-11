Guyon Saunders Resource Center discusses moving

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For almost two years now, board members on the Guyon Saunders Resource Center have been discussing downsizing.

Potter County Commissioners Court discussed the possibility of relocating to a more suitable facility.

The Guyon Saunders Resource Center provides basic needs for the homeless population living in our city like showers, laundry facilities, and they even help to get those in need back on their feet.

Board members from the GSRC said they are hoping to construct a 10,000 square foot facility which will be a third the size of their current facility.

Potter County and GSRC have been discussing the possibility of a move to a new space that Potter County owns.

That facility sits on around four acres and the GSRC is hoping for two of those acres.

“Since it is an older building it provides us with a lot of challenges related to just upkeep and maintenance of that facility so we’re looking to downsize the operation and create a much smaller facility and through that provide better services to our clientele,” Kevin Starbuck, GSRC Board Member, stated.

The GSRC board said they do not have concerns as far as location goes since they will be close to the salvation army and the faith city ministry’s location.

As far as how the center will pay for that they say grants and the sale of the current Guyon Saunders Resource Center will help to cover that cost.

Board member, Kevin Starbuck stated the facility is also near a future location for city transit.

Starbuck said as of right now nothing has been decided by the county but it is the start of a conversation.

