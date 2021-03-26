Guyon Saunders Resource Center announces hiring of Tracy Sommers as Executive Director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Guyon Saunders Resource Center announced the hiring of Tracy Sommers as Executive Director.

The GSRC said Tracy Sommers has been on the job since November 2020.

The GSRC said Sommers has over a decade of experience in non-profit management in public relations, fundraising, and marketing.

The GSRC said Junie Harrison Wagner, former executive director, has moved into a full-time case manager position.