Guyon Saunders Resource Center announces hiring of Tracy Sommers as Executive Director

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Guyon Saunders Resource Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Guyon Saunders Resource Center announced the hiring of Tracy Sommers as Executive Director.

The GSRC said Tracy Sommers has been on the job since November 2020.

The GSRC said Sommers has over a decade of experience in non-profit management in public relations, fundraising, and marketing.

The GSRC said Junie Harrison Wagner, former executive director, has moved into a full-time case manager position.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss