AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Guyon Saunders Resource Center is in need of donations to keep people safe and warm as we enter the colder months.

According to Program Director Bryan Gillespie, they are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they are seeing about 150 people each day. However, as it gets colder, they need supplies for people at night.

“Some of them choose not to be in the shelters and then we have others who can’t go in there for other reasons,” said Gillespie. “So whenever they’re outside, they’re enduring the temperatures and they’re having to do that until we open up the next day at eight o’clock.”

He said in the winter, people usually need coats, hats, gloves, and scarves, as well as blankets for an extra layer of protection.

“We also need, you know, not just coats, but maybe some long-sleeve shirts, some hoodies help. We can also use hand warmers, and thick socks, and thermals.”

Gillespie said they have showers and hygiene products available and they will take any hygiene product donations.

He also said right now, Transformation Park is serving a daily lunch for people at the resource center during the week.

“We’re just seeing people who want a chance to try to work, try to get into housing, you know, try to have something that can help them lift up in the community a little bit,” he continued. “We can always use monetary donations, that gives us the ability to go out and purchase those things we might not get from an ask. The easiest way is to come right into our center.”

Those interested in helping can bring donations between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and if you call ahead, they can arrange to unload your car and get donations out for you.

Gillespie said they will move into their winter weekend hours soon, depending on the weather outlook. He also said once Transformation Park is up and running, Guyon Saunders will have more resources available and will become a 24/7 facility.

Click here to donate online.