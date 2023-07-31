GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Guymon woman was sentenced to serve in federal prison for preparing false tax returns.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office Western District of Oklahoma, Lizbeth Longoria, 52, was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison for “aiding or assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.”

According to the news release, Longoria knowingly included approximately $13,299 worth of medical or dental expenses on a person’s 2017 Individual Income Tax Return, Form 1040, despite knowing the individual did not have medical or dental expenses near that amount for the year 2017.

Langoria pleaded guilty to the charge in January.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge ordered that Longoria pay more than $291,000 in restitution to the IRS.