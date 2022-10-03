GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department reports that an area school was placed on lockdown at around 9:51 a.m. Monday due to a sighting of a person carrying a possible assault rifle.

According to GPD, officers were called at around 9:51 a.m. on Monday to the intersection of Price Blvd. and 21 St. after someone was seen walking with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Police said that because a school was near the scene, it was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers said they made contact with the person seen allegedly carrying a weapon. They were taken into custody without incident and are currently under investigation.

The school has since been allowed to resume as normal.