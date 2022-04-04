GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the City of Guymon, Guymon School Resource officers have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Melina Flores, 12, was reported by officials as last seen leaving her home on Monday morning at around 8 a.m. She was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 100 pounds, wearing a grey jacket or hoodie with glasses and carrying a black or white backpack with a computer bag. Officials noted that she was supposed to be walking to school at North Park Elementary School, but never arrived.

Melina Flores

Anyone with information on Melina’s whereabouts was asked to call Texas County 911 at 580-468-0915.