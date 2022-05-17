GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Guymon Public Schools announced Tuesday that its superintendent, Angela Rhoades, will resign in order to “pursue new opportunities.”

“The Guymon community welcomed me and my husband Tommie and we have enjoyed our time in this wonderful community. We have both established lifelong friendships that we will treasure forever. The promise I make now to my students, parents, staff, and community is that I will continue to work as hard in my final weeks here at GPS as I have done over the past three years,” said Rhoades, regarding the announcement, “I love this district and appreciate all those who supported my efforts to make effective changes to move this district forward. I hope I have left the district better than I found it, and want nothing but the very best for you all. It will always be a great day to be a Tiger!”

The announcement noted that Rhoades has accepted a position as Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education at Enid Public Schools, a 6A District that serves 8,000 students.

The Guymon Public Schools Board of Education said that district operations will “remain on course” due to the appointment of Dixie Purdy, the current assistant superintendent of Guymon Public Schools, as the district’s interim superintendent.