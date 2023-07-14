(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 14, 2023.)

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police Department reports that officers are looking for information on a shots fired call in the area of NE 3rd and Will Rodgers Avenue Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of NE 3rd and Will Rogers Ave. at around 4:30 a.m. on a shots fired call.

Police said officers determined that a small SUV ‘type’ vehicle was involved in an alleged drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-6525.