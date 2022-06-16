GUYMON, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Guymon Police Department released information on a recent “Silver Alert” released by the department for a man last seen in Guymon Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officials are searching for 82-year-old Daniel Rochon. Officials said Rochon was last seen around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday leaving northbound on Highway 64, from a Qwik 6 in Guymon.

Rochon’s family advised that he had previously had a head injury and has had issues with memory retention. Officials also said that Rochon was trying to reach Taos, New Mexico.

According to the release, Rochon is described as wearing a brown ball cap, a red, black and white shirt, and a red, brown and black jacket. He is driving a vehicle with a yellow New Mexico tag.