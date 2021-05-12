Guymon Police department looking for missing teenager

GUYMON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Guymon Police department said they need the publics help looking for a 16-year-old teenager.
Guymon Police said Dalesha Johnson is approximately 5’06” – 5’08” and weighing approximately 160-180lbs. Dalesha was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie/jacket and blue jeans with a white headband on.
Guymon Police said Dalesha was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on May 11.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 580-338-6525
